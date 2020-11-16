GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Second effort to recall Gov. Jared Polis doesn’t submit required signatures by deadline

The group plans to request an extension

For the second year in a row, an effort to recall Gov. Jared Polis did not turn in the required signatures by the deadline, and organizers say they are requesting an extension.

Petitioners had to collect 631,266 valid signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office by 5 p.m. Friday to be verified before they could initiate a recall election. Organizers have said they started the effort because they believe the governor abused his powers in his response to the pandemic.

“After much consideration an extension for time to collect signatures has been requested due to Polis’ unconstitutional Covid Restrictions limiting citizen’s ability to gather tosign [sic] petitions,” Proponent Lori Cutunilli posted on Facebook.

Cutunilli did not return a request for comment. She did not say in her post how many signatures petitioners had already collected.

The signature deadline is set by state law, said Secretary of State’s Office spokeswoman Betsy Hart. The group would have to petition a court for an extension.

Earlier this year, a Denver District Court judge granted proponents of Proposition 115, a measure to ban abortions at 22 weeks, a stay on their deadline to cure signatures and return them to the Secretary of State’s Office until after the state’s stay-at-home order had expired.

Saja Hindi

