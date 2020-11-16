Second key suspect in Longmont’s Operation Misfire takes plea deal

The second of two key suspects in an alleged Longmont drug operation has taken a plea deal, as prosecutors have resolved cases for all but two of the defendants arrested as part of Operation Misfire.

Michael Reed, 46, pleaded guilty Thursday to a violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, distribution of a controlled substance and money laundering, according to Boulder County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone.

Attorneys agreed that Reed will receive a prison sentence between 22 and 32 years. A judge will determine the final sentence at a hearing on Feb. 8. Reed remains in custody on $1 million bond.

The rest of Reed’s 45 charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

“This guilty plea is another positive step in addressing this significant drug distribution ring,” Carbone said in a statement.

Reed’s deal is similar to that of Johsua Ward, the other key defendant in the case. Ward in August was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Reed was one of more than 30 defendants indicted as part of a case called Operation Misfire headed by Longmont police targeting an alleged drug enterprise peddling large amounts of prescription drugs, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In late 2018, the Longmont Police Department began investigating Reed and Ward as major players in the operation.

A grand jury indictment released October 2019 accused Ward and Reed of procuring “pound level amounts of methamphetamine and large quantities of fentanyl pills.”

Two of Reed’s codefendants also took plea deals this month rather than go to trial.

Brandy Langenderfer, 42, pleaded guilty to money laundering and received credit for time served and four years of probation while Matthew McCallum, 46, received time served for distribution.

Only one person in the case, Raymundo Leon, remains set for trial in the case, but the original December trial date was canceled due to Boulder County halting all jury trials.

Leon does not have a next court date scheduled at this time.

Another defendant in the case, Sonya Damon, is being sought by police after failing to appear for any hearings since August. A warrant with a $100,000 bond has been issued for Damon’s arrest.