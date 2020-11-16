Sunny skies with a high of 60 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s for most of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 60 and an overnight low of 36.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 65 and an overnight low of 42.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 42.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 35.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 56 and an overnight low of 34.