Boulder City Council agrees to designate Boulder-Dushanbe Teahouse a landmark

Boulder City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed on second reading an ordinance that protects both the exterior and interior of the Boulder-Dushanbe Teahouse and designates the site as a landmark.

The matter was first brought before council in late October. However, councilmembers opted to continue the hearing so staff could work with advocates from Friends of the Boulder-Dushanbe Teahouse and Teahouse staff to craft language that would protect the interior as well as the exterior. It’s not something Boulder has done before, but council and community members said they thought it was important because of the intricacy and beauty of the building.

“This building is a treasure for Boulder,” Mayor Sam Weaver said.

The amended ordinance dictates that regulation will be limited to the inside pavilion and won’t include the “utilitarian addition” of the bathrooms, hallway, office and kitchen. This means that any changes proposed to the inside pavilion part of the building, as well as any proposed to the exterior, would need to go through a review process.

Other key revisions include an outline of the review process for the interior, which is similar to the process for landmark alteration certificate review of the exterior, and a refined definition of the word “alteration” to clarify what work requires review.

Council thanked staff for working to amend the ordinance in a manner that’s amenable to all.

“It was important to our community, and it was important to council,” Council member Bob Yates said. “I know it was unprecedented.”