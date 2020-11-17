GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County Coroner identifies 71-year-old cyclist who died following assault, robbery

Longmont police released this photo of a person of interest in connection to the Nov. 5 assault and robbery / Courtesy Longmont Police Department

The Boulder County Coroner identified the man who died following the Nov. 5 assault and robbery on the Longmont greenway behind 355 Ken Pratt Blvd.

The 71-year-old man was identified as Randall Schubert, of Longmont. The autopsy has been completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

Police say Schubert was biking when the assault and robbery occurred about 5 p.m. Longmont Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said because of the location of the incident, witnesses are critical in the investigation. Police do not know what happened before the assault and robbery and do not know the number of assailants.

“It’s unusual for Longmont,” Satur said about the crime Monday. “We generally do not have random assaults in our community … This is a safe town.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the persons of interest is asked to call Detective Jon High at 303-651-8584.

