GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County Public Health’s executive…

News

Boulder County Public Health’s executive director plans to retire in April

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Tuesday confirmed that Jeff Zayach, the department’s executive director, is retiring.

Chana Goussetis, spokesperson for Boulder County Public Health, confirmed the news, first reported by Colorado Newsline last week.

According to the Colorado Newsline article, Zayach will be leaving the office in April and had planned to retire before the coronavirus pandemic. The article said the pandemic was not the reason for his decision to leave.

This is a developing story.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Surface Refinishing Saves Money

    Surface refinishing by Miracle Method of Boulder can save homeowners money while it transforms the look and functionality of your...
  2. Locally Owned Funeral Home

    Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned funeral...
  3. How’s Your Indoor Air Quality?

    Good indoor air quality is essential for your family’s well-being. If you are experiencing allergy symptoms, asthma attacks, or frequent...
  4. Exceptional Apartments In A Gated Community

    Enjoy exceptional apartments in a gated community at The Shores at McIntosh Lake! Residents enjoy a full range of desirable...
  5. Bodywork Is An Important Part of Health

    Blooming Massage is now fully back and operating, offering our clients our complete range of services. Let our experienced massage...