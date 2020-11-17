Boulder Police investigating second bike shop burglary in one week

Boulder police are investigating a second burglary at a bike shop in a week.

Officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. Monday to a burglary alarm at Trek Bicycle, 2626 Baseline Road. Surveillance footage showed one person using bolt cutters to break into a rear garage door window, according to a news release from the city.

The individuals stole a 2021 black and red Trek Fuel EX, valued at about $5,500.

Boulder police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the burglars.

Detectives are investigating whether the burglary was related to the Nov. 9 burglary at Full Cycle at 1795 Pearl St., about two miles away, where two bicycles each valued at $3,000 were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Aaron Brunn at 303-441-4120. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nococrimestoppers.com.

Bike theft is on the rise in Boulder, the release states, though most bikes are stolen from people and not businesses. Individuals can register a bike through the Boulder Police Department on the city’s website.