BVSD to create New Vista High School building working group

Boulder Valley school board members indicated support for a new building to replace the aging one occupied by Boulder’s New Vista High School, though the district would still need to figure out how to pay for it.

The 68-year-old building isn’t designed for high school students, doesn’t have needed flexible education spaces or adequate performance space, and has multiple structural issues, district officials said. Formerly Baseline Middle School, the building was occupied by New Vista in 2004.

Improvements to the school, located at 700 20th St., were included in the $576.5 million capital construction bond issue approved by voters in 2014. But, given the condition of the building, those improvements were put on hold a few years ago so Boulder Valley leaders could explore rebuilding it.

The almost $40 million cost for a new high school, however, proved too high, and no viable solutions were found.

At a Tuesday work session, the school board agreed with a staff suggestion to create a working group — with student, parent, community and New Vista staff member representation — to discuss next steps.

The working group is expected to meet in December and January and provide a report to the school board in February. In March, based on board feedback, the district would present a plan for the building.

“I’m excited to see where this goes,” said school board member Kathy Gebhardt. “I really really want to move on this as fast as we can.”

One option is to move forward as planned with only the work outlined in the bond issue, which is mainly infrastructure improvements. Another is to expand the work to include addressing educational deficiencies, such as the need for more flexible spaces. Or the district could make only the most critical repairs while developing a plan to finance a new building.

The building, which can hold about 600 students, is only at about 50% of capacity. The district could decide to replace the current building with a smaller one, at a lower cost. But co-locating the school in another building isn’t a possibility because none of the district’s other high schools have enough space, officials said.

While the district traditionally has used voter-approved bond issues to build new schools, several school board members urged the district to look for creative financing options. The district doesn’t have a timeline for when it might ask voters to approve another bond issue.

“We need to get thinking creatively,” board member Richard Garcia said. “I really believe that New Vista deserves a new building.”

School board members also said they’re interested in talking to the University of Colorado Boulder about a possible partnership, given the school’s large site and “prime” location. The building sits on about 13 acres across from CU Boulder.

School board President Tina Marquis cautioned that the school board will, at some point, need to grapple with declining enrollment in Boulder and underused school buildings, especially at the elementary level. Consolidating schools may be an option that needs to be considered, she said.

“I would love a brand new building (for New Vista), but we have to be really realistic about where we are fiscally and with our population,” she said. “We are in a tough spot.”