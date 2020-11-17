What restrictions come with each level of Colorado’s color-coded COVID-19 dial? Here’s an updated breakdown

Here is the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s latest breakdown of what restrictions come with each level of Colorado’s color-coded COVID dial, including Level Red — where 15 counties including Denver are headed Friday — and the brand-new Level Purple.

The following counties will move to Level Red on Friday, November 20, 2020: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, La Plata, Logan, Mesa, Morgan, Routt, Summit and Washington.

