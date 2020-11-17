Coronavirus: ‘It is likely’ Boulder County will move to newly created Level Red restrictions

As a new color was added to the state’s color-coded COVID-19 dial, Boulder County Public Health officials believe the county will likely be moved to the updated Level Red — but as of 4:30 p.m., the state health department has not released what metrics constitute a move to red, or what counties will be moved.

Gov. Jared Polis in a Tuesday news conference announced the addition of a new purple level to the dial, which will take effect Friday. The purple level takes the place of the previous Level Red’s stay-at-home level. The new Level Red is between Level Orange and the Level Purple. Polis said 10 to 15 counties will be moved to Level Red.

Under the current five-level dial, Boulder County is in level orange, known as “Safer at Home – High Risk.” The county’s two-week cumulative incidence is at 758.9, which falls into the red zone.

Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said “it is likely” the county is moving to Level Red considering the county’s current COVID-19 trends.

But Goussetis said public health does not know the threshold to assign counties to the new Level Red.

“I anticipate a letter today from (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) indicating that they are moving us from orange and into the red – effective Friday,” Boulder County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Zayach wrote in an email Tuesday morning obtained by the Daily Camera.

“Although, I cannot confirm Friday until I get the letter and see the implementation date. We will need to evaluate our current orders against the new dial requirements and will make adjustments as necessary,” the email read.

County officials with knowledge of the situation said they were informed by Boulder County health officials that a move to Level Red on Friday was likely, but not finalized.

Boulder County added another 208 coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the county to 8,910 cases to date, and 108 residents have died from the virus. There have been 299 hospitalizations to date and there are currently 91 people hospitalized — the largest single-day number recorded in the county.

“This is heartbreaking. These are humans, not numbers,” Goussetis said. “These are our mothers, uncles, spouses, friends and parents.”

Since Oct. 1, 27 county residents have died from the virus, Goussetis said, noting nine people died in total from July to September.

“For the time being, please only spend time with the people and pets you live with if you can. It may just save a life,” she said.

The five-day average of new daily cases is 159 in Boulder County, down from Friday’s record-high five-day average of 252.6.

The University of Colorado Boulder transitioned to fully remote learning Monday. Data shows 16 new cases were recorded from 314 diagnostic tests and 1,004 monitoring tests performed Monday. There are 30 isolation spaces in use, or 6%. Since Aug. 24, the university has reported 1,479 on-campus positive cases from 9,962 diagnostic tests and 56,734 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District transitioned to fully remote learning Tuesday to combat coronavirus cases. The district’s coronavirus dashboard shows 38 active cases, 11 symptomatic cases and nine probable cases.

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 87 active cases and 337 cumulative cases.

Statewide, there have been 172,044 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,608 deaths among the cases, and 2,299 of those deaths were because of the coronavirus. There have been 11,608 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,491,381 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder Valley active cases

BVSD elementary schools

Coal Creek: 1

Columbine: 2

Community Montessori: 3

Douglass: 2

Eldorado: 1

Foothill: 1

Horizons: 2

Pioneer: 1

Ryan: 1

University Hill: 2

BVSD middle Schools

Angevine: 1

Broomfield Heights: 1

Casey: 3

Platt: 1

Southern Hills: 1

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 3

Broomfield: 3

Centaurus: 2

Fairview: 2

Monarch: 1

New Vista: 1

Other locations

District education center: 1Lafayette Transportation Terminal: 2

St. Vrain Valley active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 2

Black Rock: 1

Blue Mountain: 2

Burlington: 1

Columbine: 2

Erie: 1

Fall River: 1

Grand View: 1

Indian Peaks: 1

Longmont Estates: 1

Lyons: 2

Mead: 2

Mountain View: 1

Northridge: 3

Prairie Ridge: 1

Red Hawk: 1

Rocky Mountain: 2

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1

Erie: 2

Longs Peak: 1

Sunset: 3

Trail Ridge: 3

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 3

Frederick: 2

Longmont: 6

Mead: 9

Niwot: 4

Silver Creek: 1

Skyline: 5

Other campuses

Central Administration: 7

Innovation Center: 1

LaunchED Virtual Academy: 4

Lyons Middle Senior High: 1

Main Street School: 2

St. Vrain Online Global Academy: 1

Thunder Valley PK-8: 3

Timberline PK-8: 3

This is a developing story and will be updated.