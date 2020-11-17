GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder, Techstars partner for grad credits,…

Latest Headlines

CU Boulder, Techstars partner for grad credits, jobs pipeline

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business and Boulder-based startup accelerator Techstars are partnering to launch the Leeds + Techstars Elevate program, which provides founders with continuing education opportunities and connects CU Boulder students with Techstars firms.

Northeastern University in Boston is also a participant in the program, which awards graduate degree credits to Techstars alumni and helps college students and graduates get hired by Techstars companies around the world, according to news releases from CU Boulder and the accelerator.

The Leeds + Techstars Elevate program is “a game-changing opportunity for our students and alumni,” Leeds School dean Sharon Matusik said in a statement. “Techstars is the best entrepreneurial network on the planet, and this puts our students and graduates in the middle of that ecosystem while also allowing Techstars alumni a head start in the continuation of their own educational journeys.”

For more information, visit leeds.ly/techstars.

