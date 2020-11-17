Judge upholds charges against defendant in Nederland explosion case

A Boulder County judge today upheld the charges filed against a 43-year-old man in connection with an explosion at a Nederland home over the summer.

Jason Korte is charged with two counts of first-degree arson, fourth degree-arson, possession of marijuana concentrate with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug felony, unlawful extraction of marijuana concentrate, two counts of child abuse, five counts of possession of an explosive device, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Korte, who is free on $100,000 bond, was eligible for a preliminary hearing on the arson, distribution, extraction, child abuse and firearms charges, in which a judge would have to determine whether there was enough probable cause for the case to move forward.

After a three-day hearing, Boulder County Judge Kristy Martinez upheld all of the charges, noting that the burden of proof for a preliminary hearing was lower than at a trial and that the law required her to make all inferences in the light most favorable to the prosecution.

“The court is finding that there is in fact probable cause,” Martinez said.

Korte is now set for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 15, at which time he could enter a plea to either resolve his case or go to trial.

According to an arrest affidavit, the explosion happened in the first-floor living room of a home in the 200 block of Alpine Drive in Nederland on July 3. The explosion blew out windows on the first and second floors and also shattered a sliding door and buckled several doorways.

While the sprinkler system put out the resulting fire, Korte was injured in the explosion and taken to a hospital to be treated for burns. The owner of the house, a woman, was also on scene but was not injured.

According to the affidavit, when fire crews went inside the home, they saw about 20 oxygen cylinders, commercial fireworks, rifles including an AR-15 and an AK-47, and boxes labeled “explosive.”

Once investigators obtained a warrant for the address, a team did a search of the home and found three gallons of hash oil concentrate along with butane and other supplies used in the marijuana extraction process. They also found 30 to 50 marijuana plant seedlings.

According to the affidavit, officials also discovered containers labeled as containing triacetone triperoxide, a highly explosive substance known as TATP. Because of the volatility of the substance, officials used a countercharge to detonate the box on site, and investigators said the resulting explosion “was significant enough to indicate that the devices likely did, in fact, contain TATP.”

Officials also detonated another box of unspecified explosive material that investigators said produced an even bigger explosion that shattered windows on the property, cracked the concrete driveway and buckled a garage door inward.

Police also used a bomb robot to X-ray a safe and discovered a device that appeared to be an improvised explosive device made with piping. That device was also detonated after the safe was opened.

In an interview with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents at the hospital, Korte said the initial explosion was caused when he moved a box of explosive materials from his kitchen to the living room in preparation to load them into cardboard tubes.

According to the affidavit, Korte also admitted to extracting hash oil and creating explosives, but said the explosives were a hobby and that he never sold them to anyone and never intended to hurt anyone.

Korte also reportedly admitted to having his juvenile children in the house at times, leading to the child abuse charges.

Korte’s defense attorney, Benjamin Collett, said the charges should be dismissed because prosecutors could not prove Korte intended to set off the explosion.

“This explosion and subsequent fire were an accident, and there is no physical evidence whatsoever to contradict that,” Collett said.

Collett added, “Is it reckless, quite possibly. Is it negligent, sure seems that way. But it is not knowing.”

Collett also noted prosecutors had no evidence Korte intended to sell or distribute the marijuana, and that it could have been for personal use.

But Boulder Deputy District Attorney Ryan Day noted that the amount of drugs found at the home “is just not reasonable” for personal use.

As for the arson charge, Day said Korte did not have to intend to cause the explosion, but simply had to know his actions would almost certainly result in the explosion. Day noted that Korte had labeled many of the boxes containing the explosives as dangerous if moved, which he said proved Korte knew the dangers.

“I am not arguing that he intended to cause an explosion in his own hands,” Day said. “The difference to me is, when you are taking this action, do you know the consequences that are going to flow from it. Mr. Korte knew what would flow from mishandling that box, and did it anyway.”

Martinez said the labeling on the boxes and the amount of marijuana found on the property factored into her decision, but noted those arguments were more appropriate for a jury to consider rather than for the limited purpose of a preliminary hearing.

“I realize there is a defense that the court heard about, but the court is not to entertain that today,” Martinez said.