Lafayette woman rescued after injuring ankle on Bluebell Spur Trail

A Lafayette woman was rescued Tuesday from the Bluebell Spur Trail after injuring her ankle.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 11:54 a.m. by the 42-year-old injured woman. Rescuers hiked the trail and located the woman, and American Medical Response staff treated her injury, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group carried the woman to an ambulance in a litter and she was then transported to her vehicle to seek medical care on her own.

The rescue took about 1 1/2 hours, the release said. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks also assisted with this rescue.