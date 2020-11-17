Longmont City Council initially approves ordinances detailing proposed agreements for Costco

Longmont City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to give their initial approval to a set of ordinances that would implement agreements intended to attract a new Costco retail store to the city and provide a neighboring site for a potential future affordable-housing project.

Under the agreements negotiated by Costco, the city staff, and the current owners of the properties, Costco would built a 150,000-square-foot retail store and fueling station on a 17-acre site east of and adjacent to the Harvest Junction South retail and residential development in southeast Longmont, which is south of East Ken Pratt Boulevard.

The package of agreements would also provides for the city to purchase a 9-acre property immediately south of the Costco site, a parcel that Longmont could use for a future affordable-housing development or eventually sell to help finance an affordable housing project elsewhere in the city.

The city staff’s Tuesday night presentation before the Council voted on the ordinances included some dollar projections that varied somewhat from what Longmont announced when it unveiled the agreements and the incentives package on Friday.

Those new estimates, detailed in a slide show the city staff used in its Tuesday presentation were not available for this story by deadline.

However, last Friday staff said the overall development’s total “hard dollar cost” to the city was estimated at $12,530,953, according to city staff.

Of that amount, $9,605,431 would be the city’s cost “to essentially incentivize Costco to locate in Longmont,” according to the news release.

The balance of $2,925,522 is a cost related to the affordable housing project that would be a separate aspect of the development, city staff said. The city costs will be partially paid from the budget’s Affordable Housing Fund but primarily from sales tax to be generated from the development.

Public hearings and final Council votes on the ordinances are scheduled for Dec. 1.

Deputy City Manager Dale Rademacher told Council on Tuesday that closings on the city’s purchase of the property that would be the Costco site and the potential affordable housing site, if the ordinances and related measures get Council approval by the end of this year, would be mid-2021.

It would then take an estimated 12 to 18 months to construct the infrastructure and site improvements for the Costco site, with Costco then starting construction of the store and a fueling station in late 2022 and opening the facility to customers sometime before July 2024, Rademacher said.

Councilwoman Polly Christensen called it “a wonderful project” that she said “will be good for many employees in this town, and many people in this town.”

Mayor Brian Bagley said, “In general, I’m pretty excited about the project.”