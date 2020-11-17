Longmont City Council urges residents to protect selves, others against COVID-19 spread

Longmont City Manager Harold Dominguez told City Council on Tuesday night that Boulder County is one of 15 Colorado counties the state is moving to Level Red on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 dial and its stricter regulations than those now in place.

Dominguez noted the change during his weekly report about city government impacts and responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city manager said Longmont staff will be discussing, on Wednesday, the impact the new rules and restrictions will have on possible necessary changes to access to and availability of city recreational facilities.

Council members had no questions during Dominguez’s presentation about the specifics of the state’s new red-level conditions and restrictions, announced earlier Tuesday by Gov. Jared Polis.

Later in the meeting, Council members voted unanimously to adopt a resolution supporting state and local public health agencies’ efforts and guidelines for reducing exposure to and preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Longmont resolution, which Mayor Brian Bagley last week called on city staff to draft for council consideration at this week’s meeting and was ready for action regardless of Tuesday afternoon’s red-level designation announcement by Colorado Public Health and Environment officials, encourages residents “to do the following until the case numbers decrease”:

“Interact with only those in your household. This means all Coloradans need to do their best to avoid any social interactions with friends and family outside of their homes throughout the month of November.”

“Keep your distance. Just because an individual is wearing a mask doesn’t mean they aren’t at risk if they are interacting with others in close proximity. Coloradans have to do a better job of staying six or more feet away from others.”

“Wear a mask. The numbers are clear. If an individual wears a mask, they have a much lower risk of getting or transmitting the virus.”

Councilwoman Polly Christensen suggested the resolution also should include a provision reminding people it’s important to wash their hands, but she did not move to amend the measure before voting with her colleagues to approve it.