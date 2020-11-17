GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont railroad tracks at First Avenue and Main Street damaged; drivers should expect delays

Northbound railroad tracks at First Avenue and Main Street in Longmont were damaged overnight, and crews are preparing for repairs.

The damage left one northbound lane open Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Longmont police. The lane closure may result in significant delays.

Broken panels on both sides of the crossing will be removed, and the area will be repaired with asphalt Wednesday, according to a news release from the city. Both southbound lanes will be impacted, and both northbound outside lanes will remain closed until repaired. There will be one lane of travel open in both directions at all times, the release states.

“The concrete pads are coming loose from the base,” Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said in an email. “This is a wear-and-tear kind of thing, no vandalism.”

The repairs are temporary, the release states. Colorado Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway are coordinating dates for a permanent repair.

Satur said the damage is the same as what happened at to Colo. 66 in September that required repair.

Motorists are advised to avoid the intersection of First Avenue and Main Street for the next two days. Updates on the repairs will be released as the city receives them, the Facebook post states.

BNSF will also replace broken panels northbound on South Martin Street near the intersection of South Martin Street and First Avenue on Thursday, according to the release. Northbound traffic will be detoured west of First Avenue to Main Street, then back to South Martin on Third Avenue. The project is expected to take one day.

