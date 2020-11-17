Mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s again today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 44, with winds 6 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 44, with winds 17 to 23 mph with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 36.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 51 and an overnight low of 33.