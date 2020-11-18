GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder begins digital engagement hub for access and parking

A new project begun by Boulder aims to develop a balanced approach to multimodal transportation access and parking pricing across the city.

The project, called Revitalizing Access in Boulder, provides a digital hub where community members can offer input on access and parking in Boulder. The Access4Boulder digital hub offers a variety of ways to engage with the project such as a questionnaire and poll.

A virtual community workshop series on access and parking in Boulder will be scheduled at various times between Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.

According to a news release from the city, community input will help develop a better balance of access and parking needs. Boulder also plans to reimagine the Neighborhood Parking Permit Program and create a new approach for parking pricing for city-maintained parking and curb uses.

Revitalizing Access in Boulder is part of the larger Access Management and Parking Strategy adopted in 2017 by Boulder City Council. That program strives to balance sufficient vehicle parking with a reduction in the impact vehicles can have on the quality of life, according to a city news release.

