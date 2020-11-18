Boulder, Longmont venues brace for another shutdown

Boulder County event venues are staring down yet another shutdown as the county moves to more restrictive coronavirus public health measures on Friday, and after a year of blow after economic blow, business owners say they’re left wondering what’s next.

Sharp increases in new coronavirus cases and rising hospitalizations resulted in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment placing Boulder County into Level Red, or severe risk, effective Friday. Along with no personal gatherings and no indoor dining, the new restrictions prohibit indoor events.

Jesters Dinner Theater in Longmont just reopened three weeks ago to finish its run of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” which ended abruptly in March, said co-owner Scott Moore. The show had five weeks left in its run, and Moore is now canceling the remaining two weeks. The theater’s annual production of “Scrooge” is set to open on Dec. 4, and Moore is wrestling with whether to cancel that show — what if coronavirus cases go down and the venue can reopen?

Jesters has been building momentum during the past five years, Moore said, and the theater took the March shutdown as a chance to put in new carpet and repaint. They’ve been limping along financially, with financial help from family and the fact that the theater only has a few employees — Moore, his wife and co-owner Mary Lou Moore and kitchen staff.

“I just don’t want to have to keep shutting down,” he said. “I feel like we are going to survive this and hopefully things are going to open up where we could seat more than 20 people, but now it’s going to be a lot longer process.”

Before the pandemic, the Boulder and Fox theaters in Boulder were set to host more than 200 events from March to November, said spokesperson Christian Hee. Since the Boulder Theater reopened on Oct. 3, the venue has hosted nine shows, some of which took place over multiple days.

“It’s crazy to think we’ve been closed for so long, the Fox hasn’t even reopened, and we don’t know when we’ll be able to reopen,” Hee said. “We’ve lost millions of dollars since March. We luckily have huge support from our patrons with our Boulder Theater and Fox Theatre recovery funds, but with continuing to cancel and postpone shows, that puts us at an even greater disadvantage because we’re continuously having to refund them.”

Both venues are currently running with a skeleton staff of seven people and have furloughed about 100 employees because of the pandemic. The theaters have also received discounts on rent and other bills, which has helped financially, Hee said.

La Vita Bella in Longmont was working on a plan to expand its capacity, remodeling a backroom to serve more people, when the new restrictions on indoor dining and events were announced. The café usually hosts musicians four nights a week, but scaled back when the county moved to Level Orange because of capacity restrictions.

Now, the café plans to have a musician play inside and pipe the music to outdoor diners and passersby, said Todd Eichorn, who owns and operates the café with his wife and co-owner Andrea Bullard and co-owner Chef LeRoy Alvarado.

“We want to continue to be an inspiration, and we feel that music is that key,” Eichorn said. “Arts and music is the No. 1 way to inspire people and help them feel in the moment, to not sit with what’s happening but to just feel the music.”

The pandemic’s impact on the local arts and culture scene is a huge loss to the community, said Boulder Chamber President and CEO John Tayer.

“We’re going to do everything we can to help them get back on their feet as soon as it is safe to gather in those spaces, and also work to support them during this down period,” he said. “They are a critical asset for our community’s vitality and quality of life, and we want to make sure they’re sustained well on into the future.”

Hee said she’s hopeful that additional federal coronavirus relief will buoy the arts and culture scene, particularly the HEROES Act, which if passed by the U.S. Senate would provide additional aid to venues, restaurants and their employees.

“Since Congress is back in session, we’re really trying to push hard and get folks to contact their representatives,” she said. “That’s something we’re really trying to push and be a big part of.”