Boulder man set for trial in domestic violence case

A Boulder man accused of beating and choking a woman in February is set for trial next spring.

John Conrad Richter, 20, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, extortion, felony menacing, third-degree assault, harassment, criminal mischief and obstruction of telephone services, according to court records.

Richter is set for a five-day trial starting April 19 and a motions hearing on March 8.

Richter, who is out of custody on $20,000 bond, also has a pre-trial readiness conference on April 7, according to court records.

According to an arrest affidavit, Richter’s father called police on Feb. 16 and said Richter had assaulted a woman the previous night.

Police went to the woman’s apartment in the 900 block of Euclid Avenue and found her with visible injuries to her neck and face, and transported her to the hospital for treatment.

The woman told police she and Richter had gotten into an argument on Feb. 15 about her going out with friends and that he threatened her with a knife. Police responded when neighbors reported loud arguing, but the woman and Richter told the responding officers they were just arguing.

The next day, the woman said she and Richter went to a party and Richter became drunk and angry.

The woman said when they got home from the party, Richter began punching holes in the walls and knocking things down. She told Richter to leave, and then locked the door when he did.

But the woman told police Richter came back and broke his way into the apartment before punching her in the face and then choking her to the point of unconsciousness.

When the woman woke up, she told police she tried to run from the apartment. According to the affidavit, police were able to obtain video footage that shows the woman running from the apartment in only a T-shirt and her underwear before Richter follows her and hits her with a broom to force her back inside.

The woman said Richter then cut her on her thighs with a knife before cutting himself.

Richter had taken the woman’s phone during the fight, and when she got it back she called Richter’s father about the incident.

Police at the scene noted several holes in the walls, broken glass in trash cans and damage to the front door and door frame.