Broomfield secures COVID-19 beds for homeless population

Broomfield is partnering with Boulder to provide shelter for homeless residents who are symptomatic or who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The temporary COVID-19 Recovery Center is meant to isolate or quarantine people and provide a safe place because places such as hotels are unwilling to admit people who test positive. It includes positive and presumptive positive cases and known exposures in need of isolation or quarantine or those waiting on results.

The shelter at 3485 Stanford Court in Boulder currently serves only Boulder residents, including residents from Longmont, Erie and other cities within Boulder County.

Dan Casey, Broomfield’s director of Health and Human Services, said his division will work with the community and health care providers to find infected individuals and conduct testing if necessary.

People who stay at the CRC will receive three meals a day, Casey said. The intergovernmental agreement with Boulder does not include transportation, he said, which will be handled by Broomfield police.

While it is not a medical site, there will be a visiting troupe of medical professionals who can assess people’s health and make decisions on whether they need emergency or general care services. It is not the place for people who need to be hospitalized, Casey said, or who have recently stepped down from hospitalization.

The cost is $110 a night per bed, he said, and Broomfield is not charged if they do not use the site. While Broomfield will try to pursue funding for these expenses through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and/or Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, it may be necessary for the general fund to cover these costs.

Officer Dean Bennett and Emergency Manager Kent Davies worked extensively on this project, Casey said.

The capacity of the CRC is 40, Davies said Friday afternoon, and the count on that day at the CRC was seven.

The facility is staffed daily, Casey said, and those members could make medical assessments to an extent.

Ward 3 Councilwoman Jean Lim asked how many people Broomfield expected to use this service. Casey said when Broomfield did an initial assessment earlier this year, they anticipated Broomfield would use the Jefferson County site with about 50 individuals, but cautioned that was just a ballpark figure based on the number of homeless people in Broomfield.

Instead, he calculated $15,000 to use the 14-day quarantine period if all 10 beds are full.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Sharon Tessier said Broomfield has between 100 and 150 people who are currently experiencing homelessness. She thinks getting the word out about this service is going to be crucial.

“I’m happy to see this is happening in our community,” she said. “Thanks again … this is great.”

Casey said he believes the Boulder facility has a 60-bed capacity and Boulder County residents are given preference. That being said, Broomfield is guaranteed 10 beds.

Additional purposes of this program are to help low-income individuals who need recovery away from primary residences and to provide additional capacity of supportive care to homeless individuals in surrounding counties.

In June, Broomfield City Council approved an IGA with Jefferson County, which included spending up to $150,000, but the hotel shelter is no longer operating. That shelter was also a “pay as you go,” Casey said, and Broomfield was not obligated to pay for unused rooms.

Broomfield did not need to place any Broomfield residents at the JeffCo shelter, Casey said.

The Boulder COVID-19 Recovery Center moved from the East Boulder Community Center to the former Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church building in June, according to a Daily Camera article.

Volunteer positions include screening people at homeless shelters or serving at the center to provide food, laundry, direction and support to clients. More information is available at bouldercolorado.gov/crc-training.