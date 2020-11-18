GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

HOPE, Longmont nonprofits to host virtual discussion on housing challenges

Longmont’s Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement is partnering with local nonprofits to host a virtual panel on housing challenges.

The panel discussion will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, and will include participation from Longmont nonprofit leaders from the Inn Between, The Reentry Initiative, HOPE, and the SafeLot Program, according to a news release from HOPE.

The discussion will delve into the challenge of housing for Longmont residents and how listeners can be a part of the solution. Additionally, the release said that the aim of the discussion is to have attendees walk away with a better of understanding of why having a home is not easily or equally possible for everyone.

People can sign up to register at: https://www.classy.org/campaign/c311521.

Kelsey Hammon

