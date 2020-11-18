HOPE, Longmont nonprofits to host virtual discussion on housing challenges

Longmont’s Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement is partnering with local nonprofits to host a virtual panel on housing challenges.

The panel discussion will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, and will include participation from Longmont nonprofit leaders from the Inn Between, The Reentry Initiative, HOPE, and the SafeLot Program, according to a news release from HOPE.

The discussion will delve into the challenge of housing for Longmont residents and how listeners can be a part of the solution. Additionally, the release said that the aim of the discussion is to have attendees walk away with a better of understanding of why having a home is not easily or equally possible for everyone.

People can sign up to register at: https://www.classy.org/campaign/c311521.