Longmont police release new photos of person of interest in attack that led to 71-year-old man’s death

A person of interest in a Nov. 5 assault and robbery is pictured here. (Courtesy of Longmont police)
The Longmont Police Department on Wednesday released more photos of a person of interest in a Nov. 5 assault and robbery of a 71-year-old man. Police said the elderly man, who was identified as Randall Schubert, later died from injuries related to the attack.

Longmont police are asking for the public’s help identifying in the person pictured, according to a police news release.

Police said the assault and robbery of the elderly man occurred around 5 p.m. on the Greenway between Lowe’s, 355 Ken Pratt Blvd., and the Longmont Recreation Center. According to prior reports, police said Schubert, of Longmont, was knocked off his bike and his personal belongings were stolen.

The individual pictured was last seen riding a green Bridgestone bike taken from the victim, the release said.

Police said anyone who knows who the individual is, or witnessed this robbery and have not spoken to police, should contact Detective Jon High at 303-651-8584 or the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501. The Longmont Police Report number for the case is 20-8649.

 

 

Kelsey Hammon

