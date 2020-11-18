GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Partners to host webinar about Boulder County regenerative agriculture pilot program

The Colorado Restaurant Association is collaborating with Boulder County Partners for a Clean Environment to host a free webinar about the Restore Colorado Boulder County pilot program.

The webinar, scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, will feature a presentation by Zero Foodprint Co-Founder Anthony Myint, Boulder Subway Franchisee Tim Schiel, and Mad Agriculture Executive Director & Co-Founder Phil Taylor.

Restore Colorado’s mission is to improve resilience and address climate change by developing regional soil health through regenerative agriculture on local farms and ranches.

Supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production, Boulder County is collaborating with Mad Agriculture, Zero Foodprint, and other local governments to build connections between the agricultural and restaurant communities.

The voluntary Restore Colorado program gives participating restaurateurs the opportunity support and engage with their local agriculture and farming community. Restaurants that join the initiative can add an optional 1% surcharge to the customer receipt. Revenue will be used directly to support carbon farming on regional farmland.

“As restaurants move toward reopening in 2021, Restore Colorado is a chance to create a new normal that tackles climate change with healthy soil on local farms. This program is all about optimism and action,” said Myint. “We can actually eat our way out of the climate crisis.”

Restaurateurs, members of the agricultural community, and all members of the public interested in learning more about this program are invited to attend.

How to watch

Register at boco.org/RestoreColoradoWebinar.

For more information about this program, visit www.boco.org/RestoreColorado or contact Christian Herrmann at cherrmann@bouldercounty.org.

