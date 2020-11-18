SVVSD switching to remote learning after Thanksgiving break

The St. Vrain Valley School District will switch to all remote learning after Thanksgiving break as coronavirus cases surge in the community, Superintendent Don Haddad announced at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

Students will learn online until at least January. The district will evaluate health data when winter break starts in late December to determine whether students can return in person in a hybrid model, Haddad said.

“We want to get our children back in person as quickly as possible,” he said.

Boulder County health officials said Wednesday that they’re optimistic schools can reopen to in-person learning in January.

But, they said, it will depend on the community following the rules and not gathering with those outside their households to get community spread under control. An estimated 1 in 93 Boulder County residents are infectious, according to Boulder County Public Health.

“We need to do everything we can for this one year, for the sake of people’s lives, for the sake of being able to get kids back in school in January,” said Boulder County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Zayach.

Most other large Front Range school districts already have moved to remote learning or will make the switch after Thanksgiving break. Boulder Valley School District classes switched to remote Monday.

Boulder County will move to Level Red — one level below a new purple level on the state’s dial — starting Friday. In this level, in-person learning is suggested for grades K-5; in-person, hybrid, or remote is suggested for middle school grades; and hybrid or remote is suggested for high school.

Both Boulder County health officials and Haddad said at Wednesday’s meeting that in-person school is best for kids. But operating schools when so many students and staff members are quarantined isn’t possible, Haddad said.

“We don’t have the capacity to manage the quarantining protocol,” he said.

While Gov. Jared Polis on Monday urged in-person learning for elementary students, the state health department’s quarantine rules are more strict under the state’s red level — requiring the school district to quarantine many more teachers and staff members than before.

It’s those rules, combined with an increase in cases in the community showing up in schools, that area school district leaders say are making it difficult to keep schools staffed and open for in-person learning.

Haddad said the state is sending mixed messages by saying elementary students should be in person without changing the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s quarantine requirements.

“There has to be consistent messaging at the state level,” Haddad said. “Your actions have to support us. It’s difficult for people in the public to understand.”

St. Vrain Valley has been operating in a hybrid model for six weeks, with students attending two days in person, attending live classes remotely two days and spending one day finishing assignments independently.

Since Nov. 9, the district has given families the option to opt out of attending in person to learn remotely from home with their class — an option that will continue in January if the district returns to a hybrid model, Haddad said. Before, families who wanted to stay remote had to enroll in St. Vrain LaunchED Virtual Academy.

Now that the district is moving to remote learning, teachers also will have the option to teach remote lessons either from their classrooms or from home. When the district started the year online, teachers were required to be in the classroom.

Districtwide, there were 64 active student coronavirus cases and 23 staff cases on Wednesday, according to St. Vrain’s coronavirus dashboard. To date, there have been 261 student cases and 84 staff cases.

Health officials noted in-person learning isn’t creating “super spreader” events. Instead, they said, students and staff members are becoming infected mainly at small gatherings, then showing up at school either before they develop symptoms or while asymptomatic.

“It’s up to all of us to keep our kids in school by making the right decisions,” Zayach said.