Windy with a high of 69 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s again today with some high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 45, with winds 15 to 22 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 34.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 50 and an overnight low of 32,and a 30% chance of rain and snow.