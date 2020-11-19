Boulder County restaurants, bars worried about impact of latest COVID-19 restrictions

Restaurant and bar owners in Boulder County, who have been weathering reductions in service since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, worry the latest set of restrictions could prove to be the breaking point.

In response to climbing cases and coronavirus spread, Boulder and 14 other Colorado counties on Friday will move to Level Red on the color-coded COVID-19 dial. That level had previously indicated a stay-at-home order, but Gov. Jared Polis earlier this week announced a new Level Purple, which takes the place of the previous Level Red stay-at-home order.

The new restrictions, which go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, have a big impact on restaurants. Restaurants can no longer offer dine-in service, and last call for alcohol sales will move to 8 p.m. from 10 p.m. Outdoor dining is allowed, but only if the group lives in one household. Mostly, county and state health officials are encouraging people to order takeout and delivery.

“The order is designed to reduce opportunities for gathering, so we fully support curbside and delivery to support our local businesses and keep ourselves safe at the same time,” Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said.

Bars have been closed, except for those that offer kitchen-prepared food. In short, if a bar in a county at Level Red is not offering licensed food service then they should be closed, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed in an email.

This remains true in Boulder, even though bars must have tavern licenses in order to serve beer, wine and hard alcohol without needing to make a certain percentage of its profits coming from food sales as required for those with a hotel/restaurant license.

“Bars are not allowed to be open. A restaurant that also has a bar, or serves alcohol may have outdoor dining with one household per table,” Goussetis said.

“Offering peanuts or pretzels is not considered serving food or operating as a restaurant,” she added. “We know that alcohol lowers inhibitions and increases close contact, which is why there is this restriction on bars.”

Though CDPHE allows bars and breweries to adapt and operate as a restaurant, Boulder liquor licensing attorney Mike Laszlo said that’s not necessarily an immediate save.

“Restaurants are struggling so much anyways,” he said.

Laszlo is concerned about his clients’ fate and believes the new restrictions will be catastrophic for an already suffering industry.

“I don’t think I’m being dramatic. This is going to be a death knell to restaurants and bars,” Laszlo said.

Because of the newest set of restrictions, Bobby Stuckey, owner of Frasca Food and Wine and Pizzeria Locale in Boulder and two others in Denver, said he will have to furlough 170 employees.

“Most restaurants are not set up to live comfortably without their in-room dining that they pay rent on,” Stuckey said.

Bryan Dayton, who co-owns Oak at Fourteenth and Corrida in Boulder, echoed those sentiments and called the situation “another kick in the gut.” He will furlough his staff for a second time because of the restrictions.

“It’s devastating,” Dayton said. “It’s not only hurting business owners, but it’s hurting so many people inside the industry. So many people that can’t count on a city job.”

For Stuckey, however, the blame falls on the federal government. He is a member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a grassroots movement that began earlier this year in an effort to secure protections for more than 11 million restaurant workers impacted by the pandemic. He lobbied for the Restaurants Act, a $120 billion bailout for food service and drinking establishments that has since stalled in Congress.

“It’s really very, very disappointing,” he said.

Stuckey said he backs Boulder County Public Health, Polis, Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver and other decisionmakers in Colorado but believes there should have been federal support for the food service industry.

“I’m very embarrassed on the federal level with the lack of work,” he said.

Laszlo said he’s talked to countless clients with legitimate concerns about whether or not they’ll survive the year, but Stuckey wasn’t certain how much longer his restaurants could go on.

“I don’t think anyone knows,” he said.

Webinar for businesses

What: Boulder Chamber virtual Cross-Industry Public Health Support Session

When: 11 a.m. Friday

Cost: Free

Information: The Boulder Chamber will host a webinar to explain the new restrictions and answer businesses’ questions. For more information, visit boulderchamber.com. Register at bit.ly/2UGis3l.