Erie adopts oil and gas regulations

The Erie Board of Trustees adopted new oil and gas regulations on Nov. 10 according to a weekly email from the Town. The regulations were passed as permitted by the expanded regulatory authority allowed under Senate Bill 19-181, passed in April this year.

The rules, in the Town’s Unified Development Code’s Chapter 12, now require a 2,000-foot setback from homes, parks, and businesses. Also, oil and gas operations may only occur in areas zoned heavy industrial, the email went on to say. The regulations also require strict air, sound, and odor quality and monitoring.

“The adoption of new, prudent oil and gas regulations is a win for Erie residents and enables our community to clearly see our expectations,” Mayor Jennifer Carroll said in the email. “This landmark step is the most meaningful change Erie has ever taken to protect the residents from the negative impacts that oil and gas operations create when operated near homes, businesses, and outdoor recreation areas.”

Regulations are frequently reviewed and updated, the email stated. For more, visit Erie’s oil and gas regulations webpage at www.erieco.gov/129/Oil-Gas-Operations.