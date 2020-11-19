New COVID restrictions affect Boulder services

When Boulder County on Friday moves to Level Red on the state’s latest version of the color-coded COVID-19 dial, dozens of Boulder services will be impacted.

“Under Level Red, community members should stay home as much as possible and public or private gatherings are limited to one household,” the city wrote in a news release.

The restrictions, which go into effect Friday at 5 p.m., will remain in place until further notice.

The main Boulder Public Library will reduce its capacity to 25 or fewer people at a time.

In addition to reducing capacity, the main library is closing the second floor for computer access and seating. It will keep the first floor open for limited collecting browsing, self-service holds pick-up and express internet use and printing.

Front office in-person services in the Boulder’s parking services department will be limited to contactless parking permit pick-up and EcoPass services and will require an appointment. For other services, call 303-413-7300 or email parkingservices@bouldercolorado.gov.

Capacity at Boulder’s recreation centers will be limited to 10% and the currently operating services will be modified in schedule, format or capacity.

The service desk in the Planning and Development Services Center will remain closed, and the Boulder Police Department station lobby will be open for appointments only. To make an appointment, call 303-441-3300.

Boulder will follow Level Red guidance for all special event permits. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, no indoor events are allowed. Outdoor events are limited to 25% or 75 people, whichever is fewer, and must be attended with members of one’s own household. There are differences for unseated and seated events and entertainment. Outdoor guided services may have 25% capacity or 10 people.

Moving forward, Boulder plans to continue “to adjust its operations in alignment with public health orders and guidance, and in some cases could adjust service levels temporarily as needed to safely and effectively provide critical services, resources and information to our community throughout the pandemic.”