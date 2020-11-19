Sex offender accused of groping child at Boulder rec center now set for trial in March

A convicted sex offender accused of groping a girl at a Boulder recreation center in January has had this trial date pushed back again.

Brandt Owen Deboard, 42, is charged with sexual assault on a child, and had been set for trial on Dec. 15.

However, Boulder County this month put a stop to all jury trials until at least Jan. 19 due to rising coronavirus cases locally and across the state.

As a result, Deboard was rescheduled for a seven-day trial starting March 15, according to court records.

This will be the fourth attempt at a trial for Deboard following canceled trial dates in August and October.

Deboard, who remains in custody, is also set for a pretrial readiness conference on March 3.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the North Boulder Rec Center, 3170 Broadway, on Jan. 3 after parents said a man groped their 7-year-old daughter.

The girl’s mom said they were in a hot tub at the recreation center when Deboard also got in. The girl was reportedly playing with a fish toy, and witnesses said Deboard moved the toy away from her and then groped her when she tried to swim to it.

The girl told police Deboard pinched her twice on her rear hard enough to cause her pain, according to the affidavit.

Officers stopped Deboard as he was trying to leave the recreation center after witnesses identified him as the suspect. Deboard told police he was a sovereign citizen, and asked officers about their citizenship before denying having touched the girl.

According to court records, Deboard pleaded guilty in Boulder County to attempted sexual assault on a child in 2010, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison and must register as a sex offender.