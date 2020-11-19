Sunny skies with a high of 64 today in Boulder

Boulder should see sunny skies today with highs in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 33, with winds 13 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 46 and an overnight low of 28, with a 20% chance of rain and snow.
Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 49 and an overnight low of 25, with a 20% chance of rain.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 28.
