Fans won’t be allowed at Broncos’ games after Sunday

Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases and local hospitalizations, the Broncos announced Friday their home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday will be the final one with fans in attendance this year.

In an email sent to season ticket holders, the Broncos said their decision was made “in consultation” with state officials and public health experts. The final three home games are against New Orleans (Nov. 29), Buffalo (Dec. 19 or 20) and Las Vegas (Jan. 3).

“It’s very understandable,” coach Vic Fangio said. “The team (has) worked with local officials and it’s happened to many teams across the league. We miss our fans. Our fans are probably the most passionate fans in the league and we miss their support.

“We’ve missed them all season other than the 5,000 that have been able to be here and hopefully moving forward, they’ll be back in there, but it’s definitely a blow to our team.”

Due to a variance issued by the state in September, the Broncos had been allowed to host a maximum of 5,700 fans for home games against Tampa Bay, Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers. The announced attendance for those games were 5,226, 5,314 and 5,231. The Broncos did not have fans for their Week 1 game against Tennessee.

The Broncos joined Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington as NFL teams in the last 7-10 days who have announced they are eliminating fan attendance after previously hosting fans.

In a statement, the Broncos said: “Although we are confident in our strong safety protocols and have no evidence of any COVID-19 transmission traced to our home games, the increase in cases and hospitalizations locally requires us to adjust our future plans. Taking this precaution is consistent with the recent guidelines issued by local officials to limit gatherings with the holiday season approaching.”

The Broncos saluted the “dedication” of their guest relations, stadium and part-time staffs for “successfully hosting fans through our first five home games.”

The Broncos said friends and family of players, coaches and executives will also be prohibited from attending games after Sunday; they were allowed to be at Mile High for the Tennessee game.

The decision by the Broncos to stop inviting fans to Mile High comes when positive tests continue to spike locally and state-wide.

On Friday, the state health department reported 5,143 new cases of COVID-19. Over the last seven days, the positive test rate is 12.5%, well above the recommended goal of 5% and means transmission of the disease is increasing and not simply due to more testing.

In the state, 1,564 Coloradoans were hospitalized as confirmed COVID-19 cases, above April’s peak of 888 per the health department.

Within the Broncos’ organization, president/CEO Joe Ellis, general manager John Elway, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, running backs coach Curtis Modkins, right guard Graham Glasgow and defensive end Shelby Harris have all missed time after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos said season-ticket holders who purchased tickets for the final three games will automatically receive a credit to their accounts. If a ticket holder prefers a refund, they can email the team’s ticket office. Fans who purchased single-game tickets to any of the final three games are advised to contact the point-of-sale ticketing vendor. Single-game tickets purchased directly from the Broncos through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded via the original payment method within the next 3-7 business days.

“We are grateful for the support and flexibility of our fans during such a challenging year,” the Broncos said in their email to season-ticket holders. “It was important to us that fans have one final opportunity to attend a game on Sunday, especially with much of their planning already underway.”

This year, the Broncos have had four road games with no fans in attendance — Pittsburgh, the New York Jets, New England and Las Vegas. Their game at Atlanta had an announced attendance of 7,665.

Staff writer Jessica Seaman contributed to this story.