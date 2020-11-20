GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Colorado unemployment rate holds at 6.4% in…

Latest Headlines

Colorado unemployment rate holds at 6.4% in October; minor changes at county levels

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The state’s unemployment rate was unchanged between September and October at 6.4%, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Friday morning, with the counties in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley having no or negligible changes within their borders.

An additional 15,257 state residents joined the labor force between the months, meaning they either were actively employed or began actively seeking work.

At the county level, Larimer County and Broomfield County had no change between the months at 5.2% and 5.3%, respectively. Weld County declined by 0.1% to 6.2%; Boulder County declined from 5.3% to 5.2% during the months.

All four of the counties reported increases in the labor force, ranging from an additional 24 available or employed people in Broomfield to an additional 3,509 people in Weld County.

None of the figures are seasonally adjusted.

CDLE senior economist Ryan Gedney said the recent slew of counties being moved to higher and more restrictive levels of the state’s COVID-19 dial likely won’t be seen in the November unemployment estimates due for release next month. The surveys that the estimates are based on are conducted on the week of the 12th of each month, which wouldn’t capture several counties being moved into levels where indoor dining is forbidden.

“If anything, we may see something in December as that may capture what we’re seeing later in November,” Gedney said.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest Headlines

  1. New Kitchen Cabinetry, For A New Look

    Budget Home Supply wants to “revolutionize” the way you think about kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Imagine new kitchen cabinets, for...
  2. Active Release Therapy Treats Pain

    Active Release Therapy is a patented, state-of-the-art massage technique used to treat problems associated with muscles, tendons, ligaments, fascia and...
  3. Surface Refinishing Saves Money

    Surface refinishing by Miracle Method of Boulder can save homeowners money while it transforms the look and functionality of your...
  4. Locally Owned Funeral Home

    Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned funeral...
  5. How’s Your Indoor Air Quality?

    Good indoor air quality is essential for your family’s well-being. If you are experiencing allergy symptoms, asthma attacks, or frequent...