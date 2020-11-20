GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder offers coronavirus screening tests…

Latest Headlines

CU Boulder offers coronavirus screening tests to family members

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

University of Colorado Boulder will temporarily offer coronavirus screening tests to family members of faculty, staff and students.

Starting Monday and lasting until Jan. 8, anyone with a Buff OneCard can bring their immediate family or members of their household to take a screening test on campus, as long as that person does not have symptoms, according to a news release. The screening test cannot be used to diagnose the virus, but can indicate the need for more testing.

Testing locations will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3.

The data will not be reported on CU Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard, spokesperson Melanie Marquez Parra said.

“We’re able to provide this opportunity temporarily because there is more capacity available while most on-campus residents are not living in the residence halls. It’s an opportunity to support the broader community during a time when Colorado is seeing a surge in cases,” Parra wrote in an email.

For more information, visit colorado.edu/covid-19.

Katie Langford

