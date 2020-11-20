Free COVID-19 testing begins Friday afternoon in Lyons

Beginning this afternoon, Boulder County Public Health will provide free Friday afternoon COVID testing in Lyons, the town announced in a news release.

The testing will be conducted 1:30 to 3 p.m. Fridays in the parking lot of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 200 Second Ave., through the end of the year, weather permitting and excluding holidays. There will be no testing on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

No appointments are needed, and individuals do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested. Individuals who are 65 years old or older or are essential workers are encouraged to be tested. People arriving for the testing must wear masks.

Boulder County Public Health is providing the testing in partnership with Boulder Community Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

In order for Boulder County Public Health to have the most accurate location data for cases in Lyons, residents are being asked to provide both their physical address and P.O. box, if they have one, on a form they’ll be provided. This is the same process that is used for every municipality and other local public health agencies, in order to have accurate counts for the town, according to the news release.

It is also important for the county health department’s Case Investigation and Contact Tracing Team to have the address where residents receive mail in case Boulder County Public Health needs to send quarantine and isolation letters by mail during this especially high caseload time.