Highs in the 40s and 50s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies and highs in the 40s and 50s over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 48 and an overnight low of 28.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 51 and an overnight low of 25.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 48 and an overnight low of 29.
