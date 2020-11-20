GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont HOPE to provide free Thanksgiving meal…

Longmont HOPE to provide free Thanksgiving meal to people who are homeless

Volunteers Lisa Hodges and Brent Rollman set out trays of food for dinner for the homeless at the HOPE Longmont shelter in January inside the Journey Church in Longmont. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement will host a free Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homelessness.

The meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Faithpoint Church, 833 15th Ave. in Longmont.

Joseph Zanovitch, the nonprofit’s executive director, said the socially spaced-out meal will be available to those who show up for it. He said people may have to wait for their meal if the gym space, where the dinner is taking place, exceeds capacity.

HOPE is at 804 S. Lincoln St. The nonprofit works with local churches to provide year-round shelter for those experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit also connects people with resources and social services to help them have access to basic needs. To learn more about HOPE, people can visit the nonprofit’s website at https://hopeforlongmont.org/.

Kelsey Hammon

