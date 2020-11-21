GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County authorities searching for man and woman reported to have stolen car, fled on foot

Two people thought to be connected to a car theft in Boulder fled on foot Saturday morning and are thought by authorities to have been possibly picked up by a person driving on the Diagonal Highway.

The Boulder County Communications Center received a 911 call about 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller stated that his friend’s car had been stolen out of Boulder and that he had followed it to the 7000 block of Timothy Place in Niwot just north of Boulder, according to the release.

Before deputies arrived, the vehicle got a flat tire, causing the suspects to flee on foot, the release said. The suspects ran west toward the Diagonal Highway. According to the release, witnesses described them as a man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a knit stocking cap, black jacket, white baggy pants and black shoes. The other suspect was a white woman, heavy-set, wearing lots of pink, with long dark hair, and approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

A K-9 track of the suspects was unsuccessful, and the man and woman may have been picked up by another vehicle on the Diagonal Highway, the release said.

A reverse 911, or Everbridge, call was done in the area warning residents out of an abundance of caution, according to the release.  At this time, there is no danger to the public. Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact Deputy Doug Woodard at 303-441-3600. The case number is 20-5146

