Boulder County reports one new death, 154 new cases; CU Boulder shows 25 positive tests

Boulder County on Saturday reported one new death and 154 new coronavirus cases. The University of Colorado had 25 positive tests on Friday.

The additional death brings the county’s total to 113. Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said that the person was in their 80s and was not associated with a long-term care facility.

To date, Boulder County Public Health reported 9,814 positive or probable coronavirus cases. There have been 316 people hospitalized. The county also reports that there have been 857.2 cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks.

CU Boulder reported on its online coronavirus dashboard that the 25 positive cases were found out of 439 diagnostic tests. The university also conducted 1,365 monitoring tests. The campus has 19 spaces, or 4%, of its isolation area, in use. Since the start of the semester on Aug. 24, there have been 1,564 positive tests. The university has taken a total of 11,586 diagnostic tests and 61,495 monitoring tests.

At the state level, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 194,679 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,787 deaths among cases and, of those, 2,355 deaths from COVID-19. There have been 12,424 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 1,589,395 people tested.

Where to find free testing

Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, 9595 Nelson Road

Stazio Ball Fields in Boulder, 2445 Stazio Drive

Community Center in Nederland, 750 Highway 72 N in Nederland

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 200 Second Ave. in Lyons

Preregistration is recommended. To register, visit bouldercounty.org/families/disease/covid-19/testing/ and click on registration form under the chosen testing location.

Boulder County cases by age

0-9: 288

10-17: 574

18-22: 3,127

23-24: 346

25-34: 1,236

35-44: 1,013

45-54: 950

55-64: 668

65-74: 374

75+: 415