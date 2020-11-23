Boulder County discusses future of bicycle infrastructure during meeting

Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting held a virtual meeting Wednesday evening with cyclists to discuss future bicycle infrastructure in the Eastern Boulder County area.

County Deputy Director of Transportation Planning, Kathleen Bracke, kicked off the meeting by presenting the county’s Transportation Master Plan.

Bracke discussed some of the strategy areas that were updated and approved by county commissioners earlier this year. According to her presentation, these strategies included developing a multimodal transportation system, creating the complete trip, investing in key transportation corridors, increasing accessibility, and enhancing mountain area connections.

“I think what’s really important about it is just the fact that from the county-wide perspective, it’s really focusing on how do we move people,” Bracke said. “It’s not about moving cars and buses or bikes, it’s really about how do we connect people with each other and where they want to go, and how are we connecting our communities across Boulder County and doing that in a way that’s sustainable, equitable, affordable, and provides options and choices for people to make these trips.”

In her presentation, Bracke mentioned that the Vision Zero policy and goals have been adopted by the county to make a safe environment for people of all ages and abilities. The goal of Vision Zero is to eliminate traffic crashes that may result in serious injuries or death.

Intersection improvements at US Highway 287 and Isabelle Road were presented by Boulder County Bicycle Planner, Alexandra Phillips. The goal of this project is to improve intersection safety, reduce congestion, and increase access and mobility for all road users.

According to Phillips, the Colorado Department of Transportation identified this intersection as one of the highest crash areas on US 287. CDOT has contributed $290,000 to this project, along with $2.6 million from the Federal Highway Administration Safety Intersection Program and $300,000 from the town of Erie.

Widening the road from 109th Street to 800 feet west of US 287, adding five-foot bike lanes with a two-foot buffer on Isabelle Road, and adding pedestrian crossing on all four corners are just some of the improvements to be made at this intersection. Phillips said widening the road organizes the intersection to make it safer for drivers and bike riders.

Other improvements include lengthening the existing turning lanes on Isabelle Road, adding dual left-turn lanes for westbound traffic, replacing existing turning signals with new poles on raised islands and installing new streetlights to improve visibility, realigning the Isabelle Road/109th Street intersection to improve sight distance, and constructing new wetlands northeast of the intersection to mitigate project impacts and improve the habitat.

Phillips also discussed the East County Line Road/Weld County Road 1 Master Plan during the virtual meeting. Planning for this project started in October 2018 with Boulder County having multiple partnerships between Longmont, Erie, and Weld County.

Three virtual workshops hosted by the county are scheduled for residents to learn more about the project and to provide input. A meeting will be held about Longmont’s section on Dec. 15, Erie’s section on Dec. 16, and Boulder and Weld Counties’ section on Dec. 17. Each workshop will begin at 4:30 p.m. To learn more about the meetings, visit eastcountylineroad.com.

County Regional Trails Planner Tonya Luebbert presented the Regional Transportation District Rail Trail Master Plan where RTD, in partnership with Boulder and Erie, is evaluating options for a regional trail connection along the RTD-owned rail corridor linking Boulder and Erie.

“We hear from a lot of cyclists and recreationists throughout this planning process that they would like an east-west trail connection in Boulder County that is lower stress and some of the road shoulders that they currently use or they don’t use because they don’t feel safe enough,” said Luebbert.

Luebbert said they are currently in the “preferred alignment” stage, meaning they are looking at the data, information, and feedback they collected to determine what the preferred conceptual alignment of the trail should be. People can visit rtdrailtrail.com for more project information or updates.

The final speaker, Lafayette Transportation Engineer Joliette Woodson, spoke about current projects that Lafayette is leading, including South Boulder Road widening and multi-modal improvements, State Highway (SH) 7 and 119th Street intersection improvements, and the Multi-Modal Transportation Plan.

According to Woodson, the South Boulder widening project receives local funding from Lafayette and Boulder County, as well as federal funds. They are currently awaiting CDOT approval to award their contract.

“So the scope of this project, if you’re familiar with Lafayette, is about from City Hall or where the new City Center development is going in, going out east to 120th and South Boulder Road,” said Woodson. “And there’s a section there that’s fairly rural in nature, either no sidewalk or substandard sidewalk or no bike lanes, that kind of area. So that will all be redone, basically a three-lane section with a multi-modal and other safety improvements.”

Intersection improvements of SH 7 and 119th Street include capacity improvements and adding bike lanes. The project is currently in design with construction anticipated to begin in late 2021 or early 2022, said Woodson in an email.

Woodson also discussed the city’s Multi-Modal Transportation Plan during her presentation, explaining that the city does not currently have one and they are hoping to get this project underway in January 2021. She said this is their chance to create policies on how to deal with pedestrian improvements, pedestrian safety, and cycling infrastructure.

Presenters spent the rest of the hour answering some of the questions asked by people in the comment section. Phillips recorded the unanswered questions so she could address them in the future.