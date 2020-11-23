Boulder County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations continue to grow

Boulder County topped 10,000 coronavirus cases to date Monday, while daily hospitalizations reached an all-time high.

The 157 new cases recorded Monday brought the county to 10,130 cases, and the death toll remains at 115. County data shows there are currently 119 people hospitalized, 15 more than Friday’s current hospitalizations. There have been 327 hospitalizations to date.

County data shows 20% of county hospitals are currently experiencing an Intensive Care Unit bed shortage with nine beds available. Data shows there are 118 available hospital beds for medical and surgical care in the county, which falls into the “red” zone on a county dial tracking availability, but is not yet considered a shortage.

There are 25 of the county’s 54 adult critical ventilators in Boulder County hospitals available Monday, which falls into the “yellow” zone on the dial. All 93 of the county’s non-critical ventilators are currently available, data shows. Of county hospitals, 60% are either currently experiencing a staffing shortage or expect a shortage in the next week, and all hospitals have sufficient Personal Protective Equipment.

In the past 14 days, there have been 850.1 new cases per 100,000 people, data shows. There have been 159,137 county residents tested for the virus, and the current five-day average percent of positive tests is 6.5. The five-day average of new daily cases on Monday is 156.6, lower than the Nov. 13 record-high five-day average of 254.8.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard does not update on Mondays. Data updated Sunday shows 1,577 cases returned from on-campus testing since Aug. 24 and there are 16 isolation spaces in use, or 3%. Since Aug. 24, there have been 11,722 diagnostic tests and 61,495 monitoring tests performed.

Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard lists 22 active cases, eight symptomatic cases pending test results and four probable cases. There have been 76 positive cases that are no longer active, the dashboard shows.

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 97 active cases, 60 of which are among students. There have been 397 positive cases to date, with 289 of those among students, the dashboard shows.

St. Vrain Valley is switching to all remote learning after Thanksgiving break as coronavirus cases surge. Students will learn online until at least January, Superintendent Don Haddad said at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

Data updated Monday shows that of the county’s cases, 4,492 have been reported in Boulder, and 3,143 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 753 cases in Lafayette, 398 in Louisville, 145 in Superior, 195 in Erie, 38 in Lyons, 11 in Nederland, and 726 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in eight people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 4,219.6 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 3,274.2 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 2,601; in Louisville, the rate is 1,879; in Lyons, the rate is 1,839.3; in Erie, the rate is 1,732.2; in Superior, the rate is 1,105.3; in Nederland, the rate is 708.8; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 1,633.4.

Statewide, there have been 202,289 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,810 deaths among the cases, and 2,456 of those deaths were because of the coronavirus. There have been 12,526 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,630,871 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder Valley active cases

BVSD elementary schools

Coal Creek: 1

Columbine: 2

Community Montessori: 3

Douglass: 1

Eldorado: 1

Horizons: 2

Lafayette: 1

Pioneer: 1

Superior: 1

University Hill: 1

BVSD middle Schools

Angevine: 1

Broomfield Heights: 1

Casey: 3

Platt: 1

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 3

Fairview: 1

St. Vrain Valley active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1

Black Rock: 3

Blue Mountain: 2

Burlington: 1

Centennial: 1

Columbine: 2

Erie: 1

Fall River: 2

Grand View: 2

Hygiene: 1

Indian Peaks: 1

Lyons: 2

Mead: 3

Mountain View: 1

Northridge: 2

Prairie Ridge: 1

Rocky Mountain: 4

Sanborn: 1

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 3

Coal Ridge: 3

Erie: 1

Longs Peak: 1

Trail Ridge: 3

Westview: 1

SVVSD high schools

Frederick: 3

Longmont: 4

Mead: 5

Niwot: 8

Silver Creek: 5

Skyline: 6

Other campuses