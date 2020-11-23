GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Police Department hosting virtual town hall

Boulder Police Department on Dec. 10 will host the first of its new bimonthly virtual town hall series with updates on police reform and crime trends.

“The pandemic may have limited our ability to hold these meetings in person, but it doesn’t mean we can’t find ways to engage with our community and keep everyone informed,” Chief Maris Herold stated in a news release.

The December town hall will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Future meeting times will vary to ensure accessibility. According to a news release from Boulder, a city representative will guide the discussion, which will be recorded and shared for people to view later.

To register in advance for the forum, visit bouldercolorado.formstack.com/forms/boulder_police_town_hall.

Deborah Swearingen

