GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder, PLAN-Boulder County to host…

Latest Headlines

CU Boulder, PLAN-Boulder County to host wildfire debrief

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for Sustainable Landscapes and Communities and PLAN-Boulder County will virtually debrief the Lefthand Canyon and Calwood wildfires and discuss how fire officials are preparing for the next fire season.

Local fire professionals and forest managers will provide overviews of both fires. They will discuss fire suppression, weather conditions, evacuations and preliminary observations on how previously mitigated forest areas responded to the wildfire, according to a news release from PLAN.

Following the overview, there will be two breakout rooms: one for Boulder residents and one for unincorporated Boulder County residents.

“The goal is to allow participants to discuss topics and ask questions which are important to them and to learn about existing wildfire related programs, preparations and resources in the areas where they live,” the release states.

The online event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/3lUvKW5.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest Headlines

  1. Active Release Therapy Treats Pain

    Active Release Therapy is a patented, state-of-the-art massage technique used to treat problems associated with muscles, tendons, ligaments, fascia and...
  2. Surface Refinishing Saves Money

    Surface refinishing by Miracle Method of Boulder can save homeowners money while it transforms the look and functionality of your...
  3. Locally Owned Funeral Home

    Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned funeral...
  4. How’s Your Indoor Air Quality?

    Good indoor air quality is essential for your family’s well-being. If you are experiencing allergy symptoms, asthma attacks, or frequent...
  5. Exceptional Apartments In A Gated Community

    Enjoy exceptional apartments in a gated community at The Shores at McIntosh Lake! Residents enjoy a full range of desirable...