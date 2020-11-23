GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt to be held in Lafayette

Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt to be held in Lafayette

Children ages 3-12 are being invited to find candy canes over the grounds at City Park in Lafayette for a Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt. The event will be held on Dec. 11 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Participants will first arrive at the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center for a chance to decorate a bag for collecting candy canes. The hunt will require people to bring their flashlights in order to search candy canes and parents must accompany children.

Candy cane hunters who find the special hidden elves and the golden candy cane will be awarded prizes. The fee to participate in the event will be $5 for residents and $8 for non-residents. There is no charge for adults.

The hunt will be held in small groups and interaction is limited to immediate households. Those ages 11 and older will be required to wear a mask.

Participants can sign up for the event at tinyurl.com/y6hcx8gt.

Sophia Moncaleano

