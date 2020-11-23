High of 57 and mostly sunny skies expected to give way to overnight snow today in Boulder

Boulder should see mostly sunny skies and a high of 57 today, before a snowstorm begins overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 30. There is an 80% chance of precipitation overnight, with rain expected to turn to snow around 3 a.m.

Tuesday’s forecast call for snow in the morning with a high of 38 and an overnight low of 25. There is a 90% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 26. Winds from the west between 9 and 11 mph with gusts up to 18 mph are forecast.

The Thanksgiving forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 42 and a 30 percent chance of snow. The overnight low is expected to be around 23.