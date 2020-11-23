GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 57 and mostly sunny skies expected to give way to overnight snow today in Boulder

Boulder should see mostly sunny skies and a high of 57 today, before a snowstorm begins overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 30. There is an 80% chance of precipitation overnight, with rain expected to turn to snow around 3 a.m.

Tuesday’s forecast call for snow in the morning with a high of 38 and an overnight low of 25. There is a 90% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 26. Winds from the west between 9 and 11 mph with gusts up to 18 mph are forecast.

The Thanksgiving forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 42 and a 30 percent chance of snow. The overnight low is expected to be around 23.

