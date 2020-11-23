Longmont police investigating crash that sent pedestrian to hospital

A car hit a pedestrian Sunday in Longmont after the pedestrian improperly crossed the road.

A 37-year-old man, who police say is homeless, was seriously injured in the crash that happened about 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. He was transported to a local hospital and later flown to a Denver hospital, according to a news release from Longmont police.

The pedestrian did not cross the street at a crosswalk, Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said. He was also intoxicated and wearing dark clothing, according to the release, “all of which may have contributed to him being hit.”

When asked, Satur could not say whether the pedestrian was expected to survive.

The 32-year-old driver, of Johnstown, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The vehicle’s speed does not appear to be a contributing factor and there are no indications the driver was drinking, Satur said.

The crash remains under investigation.