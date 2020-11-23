Superintendent turnover expected to increase in Colorado due to pandemic pressure

When Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova resigned earlier this month, she became the third superintendent in Colorado to do so since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Now the state’s three largest districts, including Jeffco Public Schools and Douglas County School District, are all in search of a leader to take the helm during one of the most unpredictable and challenging school years in history.

According to experts, the local exodus is a reflection of broader nationwide trends. In a normal year, superintendents are tasked with managing parent expectations and teacher concerns while balancing a shrinking budget for operations. COVID-19 has only compounded these challenges, leading to what many anticipate will soon be higher-than-average turnover in school administrative positions.

“There is no doubt about it that there has been a significant rise in the number of superintendents that are retiring, resigning or just leaving their post. And that’s without doubt due to the pandemic and the tremendous pressure that they’re working under,” said Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators. “It’s a tough job.”

The problems facing school leaders during the pandemic are not new. Staffing, for example, has been an ongoing issue, as enrollment in teacher preparation programs declines and Colorado struggles to retain existing educators. In 2017, the state legislature went as far as to pass a bill intended to measure and address the educator shortage.

But if one issue underscores the challenges of the 2020-21 school year, it’s the debate about how students should be learning, said Bret Miles, executive director of the Colorado Association of School Executives.

How — or whether — to reopen schools has sown deep division among communities. District plans for in-person, hybrid or remote learning have changed monthly and even weekly as superintendents and public health experts continually assess the risk of hosting classes against the prevalence of COVID-19. A lack of solid guidance from the state has led to a patchwork of approaches among neighboring districts, which in turn increases blowback from parents and teachers.

“The divides that our superintendents have faced have been unique compared to other business leaders because school is so personal,” Miles said. “Whether or not we should be making adjustments for COVID, or that it’s a hoax or that it’s scary — that divide in the communities has also been exhausting.”

That three local superintendents have resigned this semester is a mere coincidence to Miles, despite the fact they represented 243,465 students, or about 27% of public school enrollment in 2019-2020. Superintendent turnover happens about every three years in urban districts and about every five to six years in suburban and rural districts, Domenech said. He considers that already “significant.”

Miles is more concerned about turnover in the spring — and not just among the top executives in the system.

In an August survey of 1,020 U.S. principals, the National Association of Secondary School Principals found 45% are considering or have sped up plans to leave the profession. About 5% of those respondents said they decided to leave as soon as possible due to COVID-19 working conditions.

Locally, there’s already been a ripple effect. Following Cordova’s resignation, two other top DPS officials — Deputy Superintendent of Operations Mark Ferrandino and Associate Chief of Portfolio Management Jennifer Holladay — announced their departures last week.

“I’m concerned about it through all of our levels. I think we are going to see more teacher retirements this year than typical. We saw some teachers just not come back in the fall, too,” Miles said. “We could see a real stress on the system of people ready to walk away.”

Looking for pandemic-era leaders

Despite all the challenges facing school leaders during the pandemic, Domenech maintains there are still professionals ready to step up to the plate. Applicant pools have steadily shrunk over the years, he said, but “there’s no lack of people being interested in the challenge.”

Denver Public Schools heard from several people who want to be considered for Cordova’s job in the week since she resigned, said Carrie Olson, president of the board of education. The district hopes to announce who will step into the interim role by early December and have a new superintendent by the start of the next school year.

Jeffco Public Schools is in the process of hiring a firm to conduct a nationwide search for its next leader, who board members hope will be in place by fall 2021. Douglas County School District is also in the initial stages of its search, saying in a statement the details of the process have yet to be determined.

Board members from DPS and Jeffco acknowledged COVID-19 would change how they connect with potential candidates — they’re expecting more virtual interviews than is typical — but it’s unclear how the pandemic might affect who applies.

Susan Miller, treasurer of the Jeffco board, said the search could go beyond the education sphere.

“I think we may need to spread our net further and make it a little bit wider because of the environment we’re in. We may need to be seeking leaders that have navigated some of these challenges, not necessarily COVID, but have seen dynamics in an industry that they’ve had to address,” said Miller. “Some people rise to the occasion and strong leaders come forward, and that’s what I’m hoping for.”

Kallie Leyba, president of Douglas County Federation teachers union, is hoping the board will choose someone who’s willing to work collaboratively with teachers to solve the problems they see in classrooms. For example, the expectations of staff vary widely between Dougco buildings, Leyba said, as does the way students currently experience remote learning. The circumstances are not equitable for teachers or students, she said, and it’s eroding morale.

“We have a lot of problems to solve,” said Leyba. “We don’t want a superintendent to come solve all the problems. We want a superintendent who wants to sit down at the table with us where we all roll up our sleeves and figure out together what’s best for kids.”