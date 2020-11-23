Twitter signs 65,000-square-foot lease in central Boulder

Social network Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is growing its Boulder footprint, signing a lease for 65,000 square feet in the under-construction S’Park neighborhood in central Boulder.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the company would take space in the under-construction Railyards at S’PARK building at 3401 Bluff St. That adds to Twitter’s 30,000-square-foot lease in the Wencel Building south of the Pearl Street Mall, where it houses an app development team.

The company did not specifically say if it intends to keep that lease.

“Boulder is an important market for Twitter, and we’ll continue to maintain a sizable office footprint to accommodate our employees based here,” the company said.

The company declined to confirm when it intends to move in staff. CEO Jack Dorsey told staffers in May that they would be allowed to work remotely forever if they wish in response to the work-at-home situation forced by the pandemic.

The lease would make Twitter the dominant tenant in the 70,000-square-foot building. Element Properties, the builder of the site, did not respond to requests for comment Friday or Monday morning.

News of the deal was first publicly announced during BizWest’s Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference last week.

