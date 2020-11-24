GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

23 Boulder County small businesses receive COVID-19 relief grants

Boulder County has dispersed COVID-19 relief grants to 23 local businesses, according to a county news release.

This was the county’s second round of grant funding, money that can be used for the following virus-related purposes:

  • Rent/mortgage/capital expenses to make improvements related to social distancing.
  • Rent/utilities required to resume or continue business activity.
  • Personal protective equipment, cleaning, and sanitation supplies.
  • Payroll costs, but only if a business was unsuccessful in securing funding from the Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
  • Urgently needed equipment repair/replacement required to resume or continue business activity.
  • Supplies that support business activity adjustments during the COVID-19 response period.
  • Marketing/communications needs to address business activity adjustments during the COVID-19 response period.
  • Telecom/internet connectivity to facilitate business activity during the COVID-19 response period.

The small businesses that received the grants employ 50 people or fewer and are located in Jamestown, Ward, and unincorporated areas of Boulder County such as Niwot and Allenspark, the Boulder County news release said.

“We are pleased to be able to respond to small business needs along with individual and family needs during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Boulder County Commissioner Matt Jones said in the release. “Small businesses are a very important component of our economic vitality providing employment, unique services and goods, and character to our communities.”

