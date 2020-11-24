Boulder County adds 2 deaths, 152 coronavirus cases Tuesday

Boulder County recorded two new deaths and 152 new coronavirus cases Tuesday as hospitalizations remain at a record high.

There are 119 people hospitalized Tuesday — the same amount as Monday’s record-high — and there have been 330 hospitalizations to date. The 152 additional cases bring the county to 10,282 cases and there are now 117 deaths in the county from the virus.

The two new recorded deaths involved county residents who both were in their 80s, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said. Of the two, one died Sunday and one died Monday. One of them was a resident of a long-term care facility. Of the 117 deaths in the county, 83 have been related to a long-term care facility.

Data shows there are 10 intensive care unit beds and 119 medical and surgical beds currently available in Boulder County hospitals. Both metrics fall into the “red” zone of their respective tracking dials.

The five-day average of new daily cases has steadily increased from the Oct. 5 average of 26.2 to the Nov. 13 record-high average of 255.2, county data shows. Since then, the five-day average has started to decline, with the average sitting at 136.6 Tuesday.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard shows nine positive cases returned Monday from 367 diagnostic tests and 1,683 monitoring tests. There are 15 isolation spaces in use, 3%. Since Aug. 24, there have been 1,586 positive cases returned from 12,089 on-campus diagnostic tests and 63,178 monitoring tests.

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 92 active cases, 54 of which are among students, and 406 cumulative cases.

Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 22 active cases, eight symptomatic cases pending results and four probable cases. There have been 75 positive cases that are no longer active.

Statewide, there have been 206,439 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,860 deaths among the cases, and 2,466 of those deaths were because of the coronavirus. There have been 12,836 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,645,109 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder Valley active cases

BVSD elementary schools

Coal Creek: 1

Columbine: 2

Community Montessori: 3

Douglass: 1

Eldorado: 1

Horizons: 2

Lafayette: 1

Pioneer: 1

Superior: 1

University Hill: 1

BVSD middle Schools

Angevine: 1

Broomfield Heights: 1

Casey: 3

Platt: 1

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 3

Fairview: 1

St. Vrain Valley active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Black Rock: 3

Blue Mountain: 1

Burlington: 1

Centennial: 1

Columbine: 2

Fall River: 2

Grand View: 2

Hygiene: 1

Indian Peaks: 1

Lyons: 2

Mead: 3

Mountain View: 1

Northridge: 2

Prairie Ridge: 1

Rocky Mountain: 3

Sanborn: 1

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 3

Coal Ridge: 3

Longs Peak: 1

Trail Ridge: 2

Westview: 1

SVVSD high schools

Frederick: 2

Longmont: 4

Mead: 4

Niwot: 7

Silver Creek: 5

Skyline: 8

Other campuses